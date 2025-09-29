Broken Heart Syndrome: Know Meaning, Causes, Symptoms and Recovery

Broken Heart syndrome sound like, person is having some relationship problem. However it is not a relationship problem but a medical condition in which their is sudden weakness in your heart muscle and it happens right after a physically or emotionally stressful event. The condition can last a few days or weeks. With medicine, most people recover completely. Medical professional says that this sundrome can be trigged by sudden emotional or physical stress such as shock, fear, or even major surgery. Stress hormones released in such moments can temporarily weaken the heart muscle.

Its symptoms often resemble a heart attack - including chest pain, dizziness, and breathlessness - yet unlike a typical cardiac event, the arteries remain unobstructed. Timely medical care leads to full recovery for most patients. While Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, often triggered by extreme stress, affects women disproportionately but also occurs in men (Templin et al., 2015, New England Journal of Medicine); early recognition is essential despite its reversibility.

Experts warn that symptoms can closely mimic a heart attack.

Sudden and severe chest pain Shortness of breath Dizziness or fainting Sweating

Medical literature, including a European Heart Journal review, highlights the mind-heart connection, noting that cases often occur after bereavement or sudden emotional shock. Doctors emphasize that managing emotional health is as crucial as controlling cholesterol or blood pressure. They recommend lifestyle practices like regular exercise, quality sleep, mindfulness, and psychological support. Clinical studies suggest that stress reduction can lower recurrence risk.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider for any medical concerns. Mathrubhumi is not liable for reliance on this information.