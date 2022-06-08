Cabinet approves MoU between India and US in health sector

New Delhi, June 8 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the US in health sector.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved signing of MoU among the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), USA to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, Covid-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases.

This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen relations between India and the US within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

