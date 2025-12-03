Camphor Benefits: How This Simple Home Remedy Boosts Breathing and Reduces Stress

Cold, dust, pollution and constant stress all have an effect on our breathing and body. One simple solution which is available in home is enough to get rid of this issue. Camphor has many benefits as its aroma is refreshing, it also has a subtle and positive effect on health. The aroma of camphor spreads in the air instantly and cleanses the respiratory tract. This aroma gently helps to reduce the tendency to nasal congestion, the feeling of inertia caused by dust or cold wind.

Having a piece of camphor nearby while walking outside or traveling throughout the day is a small support that reduces the foul smell and smoke in the atmosphere. Some people feel tired, suddenly dizzy or stressed, and the strong but clean aroma of camphor easily lifts their energy . Therefore, camphor kept in a handkerchief benefits both mentally and respiratoryly. Camphor is very useful for breathing.

Camphor is naturally full of antiseptic properties. It spreads easily in the air, so its particles affect the microscopic insects and odors in the air. For this reason, there is a tradition of keeping or burning camphor in the house, in the temple or in the children's room. The aroma it gives purifies the atmosphere and creates a positive, calm energy in the house. From an Ayurvedic point of view, camphor is considered a phlegm remover. Its cooling and cleansing properties reduce stress, increase concentration and control anxiety.

Camphor is useful in daily life for relieving cold and cough by releasing phlegm and easing breathing. Burning camphor indoors can eliminate damp odors and repel insects. Camphor oil provides relief from muscle pain when used for gentle massage and can be applied to the head for relaxation and to reduce head lice in children.