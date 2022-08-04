Centre calls health experts meeting on monkeypox, amid raising cases

Centre on Thursday called a meeting of top health experts for looking into the current guidelines related to Monkeypox. The meeting was held in the capital Delhi. The monkeypox cases are raising in the country, till now India reported nine cases of monkeypox including one death. An official on Thursday said “This is a technical meeting to revisit the existing guidelines."

Dr L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief chaired the meeting, while National Aids Control Organisation, National Centre for Disease Control, and World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives was the attendee of the meeting.

According to the current guidelines of the government, any person having a history of travel to affected countries within the last 21 days experiencing symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches, and profound weakness is likely to be the suspect of monkeypox.

Also, to control the disease, international travelers are asked to avoid contact with dead or live wild animals.