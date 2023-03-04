Centre to focus on holistic development of Kerala: Mandaviya

New Delhi, March 4 The Union government has given special focus on holistic development of Kerala, based on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas, Sabka Prayaas", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday while virtually attending the inauguration of new surgical super specialty block at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

"The completion of this super specialty block set up under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is an excellent example of this vibrant cooperative federalism among Union government and the state government," Mandaviya added.

The Union Minister highlighted that "dynamic collaboration among Centre and state along with medical infrastructure is crucial for strengthening medical infrastructure across the country as these are crucial pillars of healthcare security. It forms the foundation of ensuring universal healthcare in the country".

Talking about the new surgical super specialty block, Mandaviya said that "the facility will not only cater to the tertiary healthcare needs of Kozhikode but of neighbouring districts too".

The superspecialty building having an area of 2.57 lakh square feet is set up within 273 acre of college campus with a project cost of Rs 195.93 crore, which includes Rs 120 crore as Central government share and Rs 75.93 crore as state government share.

