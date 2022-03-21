China to place 4.5 million residents under lockdown in Jilin

The Covid-19 cases in China are at a surge, the government has also imposed lockdown in the country. Now the reports are doing rounds that China has urged millions of people to stay-at-home. According to the reports, the officials will place 4.5 million residents under lockdown in Jilin, because the city is recording the highest number of covid cases in the country.

Earlier, China has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a year, the first since January 2021. Both the fatalities were reported in Jilin province in elderly patients and were the result of their underlying conditions, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, told a news briefing on Saturday. One of them had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, she stated further.

The majority of new 2,157 community transmissions reported Saturday came from Jilin. The province has imposed a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders. Nationwide, China has reported more than 29,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of March. Faced with the worst surge since late 2019, officials have vowed to double down on the zero-tolerance strategy to contain multiple outbreaks across China.