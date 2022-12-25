China woefully under-prepared as it grapples with Covid tsunami

By IANS | Published: December 25, 2022 10:15 AM 2022-12-25T10:15:04+5:30 2022-12-25T10:25:08+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 25 Chinese officials estimate about 250 million people Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from ...

China woefully under-prepared as it grapples with Covid tsunami | China woefully under-prepared as it grapples with Covid tsunami

China woefully under-prepared as it grapples with Covid tsunami

Next

New Delhi, Dec 25 Chinese officials estimate about 250 million people

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app