Committed to 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India': Mandaviya

New Delhi, April 25 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said "we are committed to two important aspects of the healthcare ecosystem Heal in India and Heal by India".

Addressing the 7th edition of International conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector 2022 scheduled from April 25 to 27, Mandaviya said: "We are witnessing the rise of a 'New India' and all stakeholders have to ensure that the Pharma sector also becomes a part of this growth."

"The healthcare sector in India is becoming affordable and accessible for everyone due to the relentless efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has been working relentlessly to increase the number of doctors, medical institutions, health infrastructure including hospital, tertiary care centres, health and wellness centres in the country," he noted, adding that the conferences like India Pharma and India Medical Device 2022 provide a platform for industry, academia and policy makers to brainstorm and draft a plan for the next 25 years for the sector.

Congratulating the Pharma industry of the country in ensuring India's successful fight against Covid-19, the Union Minister said the way India has managed Covid pandemic is a global case study. Today, the entire world community is praising India's efforts in carrying out the world's largest vaccination drive.

"We have administered more than 187 crore doses in the country so far which is a commendable feat. When it comes to providing healthcare services, one should not think just for the nation but for the whole world. 'Seva' should always come first. Our approach of thinking is of totality and not token," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers said that we need to focus on R&D and innovation to ensure quality, accessibility and affordability in the Indian pharma and medical device sector.

"India is the pharma hub in the world with our production being 5th in the world. The government is also working to provide industry-friendly policies along with ease of doing business," he added.

