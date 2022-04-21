Covid-19: Telangana urges people to be on alert

Hyderabad, April 21 With Covid-19 cases on rise in some states, health authorities in Telangana on Thursday issued an alert and advised people to adopt Covid appropriate behavior.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said though the positivity rate in Telangana has not gone up, people should follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places.

He told reporters that people need to be cautious especially for the next three months as thousands of marriages take place in April-June period. During the summer, many people travel distance and families and friends come together. "Hence, there is a need to adopt Covid appropriate behavior like wearing of masks in crowded places," he said.

He said while there was no need for panic, people should be alert in view of the rise in cases in neighbouring states.

Rao said for Telangana to avoid a situation being seen in some states like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, people should take precautions and all eligible individuals should take vaccines when due.

"We don't know whether a fourth wave will come or not but we should be in a position to come out of a possible fourth wave and for this vaccination is a must," he said.

The official claimed that the state could emerge from the third wave with minimum loss due to cent per cent vaccination. He said 80 per cent vaccinated people have developed antibodies.

He said the sero survey conducted in the state in January-February revealed that sero positivity rate in the state is 92.9 per cent. He cited this as strong indication that the state may not see a fourth wave but cautioned people against being complacent.

He said while r-value or the virus reproduction rate is over one per cent in states like Delhi and Haryana, it is just 0.5 per cent in Telangana.

Claiming that the Covid situation in the state is completely under control for the last six weeks, Rao said barring Hyderabad no other district is reporting more than 10 cases every day.

He said the state has achieved good success in vaccination with 106 per cent of the population taking the first dose and 100 per cent both the doses.

He said all people above 60 years should take a booster dose, nine months after taking the second dose. People in the 18-59 age group should take booster doses in private hospitals. He also urged people to ensure vaccination of all children in the 12-17 age group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor