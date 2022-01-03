'Covid-19 will end in 2022 if...' WHO cheif talks about one condition which could end Covid

Experts from all around the world are listing different-different precautions and majors to prevent Covid-19, now WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also advised the world something, which could end corona in 2022, he said Corona could end in 2022 "if we end inequity" together. During addressing on the New Year the chief said has already entered the third wave of the pandemic "While no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic," he said.

He further added, “we established the new WHO BioHub System for countries to share novel biological materials”.

He also urged the citizen to follow the vaccination campaign "We need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70 percent of people in all countries by the middle of 2022," he said.