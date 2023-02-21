Covid death toll in Philippines tops 66,000

Manila, Feb 21 The Covid-19 death toll in the Philippines has increased to 66,030, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

The DOH reported the first case of Covid-19 in the Philippines on January 30, 2020, reports Xinhua news agecy.

On March 2020, the agency had reported the first local transmission and the first death due to the disease.

The health agency reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 last year, with 39,004 new cases.

As of Tuesday, the country has registered 4,075,545 cases.

The Philippines, a country of around 110 million population, has fully vaccinated nearly 74 million people, while 21.5 million have received booster shots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor