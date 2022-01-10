Covid infection rate rises to 25% in Delhi, 17 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 10 Delhi on Monday saw 19,166 fresh Covid cases detected in last 24 hours, taking its positivity rate to 25 per cent - the highest since May 5 when it was 26.36 per cent, as well as 17 new deaths.

With the new cases and deaths, the capital's tally has climbed to 15,68,896, and the death toll to 25,177.

The number of active Covid cases have jumped at 65,806, highest since May 15, when there were 66,295 active Covid cases, as per the Health Department.

With a 94.20 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 4.19 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.60 per cent.

With 14,076 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,77,913. A total of 44,028 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 14,200.

Meanwhile, a total of 76,670 new tests 66,327 RT-PCR and 10,343 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,35,60,422.

Out of 25,030 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 16,901 were first doses and 8,129 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,75,22,072, according to the health bulletin.

