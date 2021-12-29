Covid Scare: Bengal mulling to go for stricter curbs

Kolkata, Dec 29 Considering the rise in Omicron cases in the state as well as in the country, the West Bengal government is mulling to impose total restrictions all over again.

Speaking at an administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dropped broad hints that the state government might impose restrictions on schools and local trains to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at meeting on Wednesday, Banerjee said, "The cases are increasing, so we might declare school holidays for some days, and if necessary, we might have to close schools and colleges."

Asking the officials to review the current pandemic situation in the state and also begin identifying containment zones in Kolkata given the high rate of infection in the city, the Chief Minister said, "People arriving from outside are coming with the virus and so the infection rate is high in the city. Many people come to the city from outside. There is nothing to get scared of, but we should be cautious."

Bengal is also one of the top 10 worst-hit states in India by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The state has so far reported 11 cases, of which, only one patient has recovered till now, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bengal on Tuesday witnessed a massive jump in single-day Covid cases, logging 752 infections, up from 439 reported on the preceding day. Of the 752 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 382 infections, followed by North 24 Parganas at 102. On Monday, Kolkata had recorded 204 infections, the state health bulletin data showed.

Though local trains might be a strong platform for the spread of the virus, according to the Chief Minister, they cannot be stopped immediately.

"Lots of people depend on local trains and so they cannot be stopped at this moment. Wear masks and take preparations before boarding the train," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Gangasagar, also suggested work from home and asked the organisations to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

"Those who want to come to Gangasagar will have to follow all the precautions," the Chief Minister said.

