CSIR-CCMB joins hands with BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme

Hyderabad, April 10 Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), a premier life science research organisation under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has forged an alliance with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to accelerate biomedical research and innovation in India.

BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme is an initiative bringing together research institutes and incubators under one umbrella to foster stakeholder collaborations.

Under this program, BFI will allocate over $600,000 during the course of three years and leverage the state-of-the-art facilities and expertise at CCMB to support interdisciplinary and collaborative translational research projects in the field of biomedical science and innovation.

The launch event held in Hyderabad on Wednesday was attended by Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB, other scientists from the institute and representatives from BFI including Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO; Dr Pooja Agrawal, Program Director; and Dr Satya Prakash Dash, Senior Advisor.

CSIR-CCMB is committed to providing research and training in the most cutting-edge areas of biology and facilitating centralised national access to the most modern techniques in the interdisciplinary areas of biology, according to a statement by CCMB.

CSIR-CCMB also promotes biomedical research endeavours, which is in tandem with the BFI-Biome vision that cuts across traditional boundaries by encompassing both upstream and deep science, driving innovation that leads to transformative health solutions.

This environment will encourage the exchange of ideas, network building, and the sharing of valuable experiences. This partnership aims to aid the acceleration of the translation of research discoveries into real-world life sciences solutions.

With a dedicated $15 million program for advancing biomedical research and innovation in India, the BFIBiome initiative integrates both upstream and deep science, fostering an environment that drives innovation leading to transformative healthcare outcomes.

This programme aims to bring together leading researchers, technologists, and innovators to collaborate and innovate to drive the next-generation intervention for improved healthcare.

“As a catalyst funder, our commitment goes beyond financial support. Through our two verticals - Biomedical Research and Innovation and District full-stack partnerships, and process-driven innovation funding and support, we are working towards addressing critical gaps in India's healthcare sector. The BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program is a significant step in this direction,” said Dr. Gaurav Singh, CEO of BFI.

"We are excited about this partnership, which would allow us to attempt projects with sound science and translational value. We hope that the outcomes from these projects will benefit Indian’s healthcare needs at large," Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CSIR CCMB.

