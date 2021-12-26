Delhi govt postpones show on Ambedkar amid rising Covid cases

New Delhi, Dec 26 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the postponement of a show on the life B.R. Ambedkar scheduled for January 5 due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: "Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves."

Making the announcement about the show during a digital press briefing on December 6, the Chief Minister had said: "To spread his teachings and to let everyone know about his inspiring life, the Delhi government will organise a mega play from January 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. The play will be shown about 50 times, each will be free for the public. The play will be of international standards."

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of new Omicron variant.

Delhi on Sunday reported 249 new cases, the highest since June 13.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has also climbed to 0.43 per cent which is also highest since June 9.

