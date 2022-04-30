Delhi reports 1,520 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate crosses 5%

New Delhi, April 30 The national capital on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours a marginal decline against 1,607 Covid cases reported on the previous day.

The fresh infections have taken the overall caseload to 18,83,075. The Covid positivity rate in the city has reached 5.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, one Covid related death has also been reported, taking the death toll in the city to 26,175. The Covid fatality rate in capital city stands at 1.39 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases in the city has also surged to 5,716.

With 1,412 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,51,184.

The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 4,044.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 769 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 29,775 new tests 20,116 RT-PCR and 9,659 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,78,54,580.

Also, 40,132 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 5,605 as first dose, 20,384 vaccines as second dose, and 14,143 vaccines as precautions doses.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,34,41,371, according to the health bulletin on Saturday evening.

