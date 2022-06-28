Delhi reports 874 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, June 28 Delhi on Tuesday reported a rise in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 874 as against 628 reported on the previous day, while there were four new deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has to dipped to 5.18 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 4,482.

With 941 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,02,158. The number of patients being treated in home isolation is 3,354.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,32,900 while the death toll has reached at 26,260.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 385 in the city.

A total of 16,866 new tests 10,502 RT-PCR and 6,364 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,90,30,167 while 32,188 vaccines were administered - 2,138 first doses, 6,012 second doses, and 24,038 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,49,57,014, according to the health bulletin.

