Delhi reports 95 fresh Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, Sep 18 Delhi on Sunday reported 95 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has been reported to be 0.97 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 514 out of which 377 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,75,439, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,02,452 and the death toll in the city is 26,499.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 66.

A total of 9,742 new tests 6,633 RT-PCR and 3,109 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,01,43,039 while 25,569 vaccines were administered - 1,538 first doses, 4,901 second doses, and 19,130 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,70,01,812, according to the health bulletin.

