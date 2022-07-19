Delhi's Covid tally rises to 585, two fresh deaths

New Delhi, July 19 Delhi on Tuesday reported rise in daily Covid cases in last 24 hours, to 585 against 378 reported on the previous day, while there were two fresh deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 4.35 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 2,040, out of which 1,355 are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

With 429 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,16,642, the total caseload has risen to 19,44,978 while the death toll has reached 26,296.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 206.

A total of 13,452 new tests 8,448 RT-PCR and 5,004 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,37,875 while 29,661 vaccines were administered - 2,600 first doses, 6,414 second doses, and 20,647 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,54,77,177, according to the health bulletin.

