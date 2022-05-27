Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 445, no new death

New Delhi, May 27 Delhi on Friday reported a rise at Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 445, against 403 on the previous day, but there was no fresh death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 2.04 per cent, though the number of active cases has reported decline to 1,627.

With 479 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,77,677. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,113.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,05,512, while the death toll is 26,209.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 393 in the city.

A total of 21,816 new tests 15,019 RT-PCR and 6,797 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,84,59,189, while 28,738 vaccines were administered - 4,253 first doses, 12,760 second doses, and 11,725 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,41,43,759, according to the health bulletin.

