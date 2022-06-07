Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 450, one new death

New Delhi, June 7 Delhi on Tuesday reported considerable rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 450 against 247 recorded on the previous day, while there was one new death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 1.92 per cent in the city, whilethe number of active cases has risen to 1,534.

With 264 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,81,416. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,006.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,09,427, while the death toll has gone to 26,213.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 23,404 new tests 11,026 RT-PCR and 12,378 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,54,407 while 25,000 vaccines were administered - 2,724 first doses, 9,191 second doses, and 13,085 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,76,733 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor