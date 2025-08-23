Diabetes Diet: Fruits and Juices Diabetic Patients Should Avoid

Diabetes Diet: People with diabetes have to take great care about their diet. If proper care is not taken of their diet, then the blood sugar level suddenly increases or decreases. Diabetic patients are often confused about eating fruits. Fruits contain natural sugar, so some health experts advise them to eat fruits. But some fruits have high natural sugar. In such a situation, there is a risk of high blood sugar levels if these fruits are eaten.

Dietician Shilpa Arora has given information about this. She has given information about some such fruits, which are high in sugar. The dietician says that diabetic patients can eat these fruits, but they should never drink the juice of these fruits.

Which fruit juices should diabetic patients avoid?

Dietician Shilpa says that diabetic patients should never drink orange juice. Oranges should be eaten like this. Because this provides fiber to the body. If you drink its juice, you will not get fiber.

Another fruit is pineapple. Experts say that pineapple juice is rich in sugar. Therefore, this fruit should be cut into pieces and eaten with meals. This also improves digestion. If you drink its juice, it will only cause harm.

Another fruit is apple. Diabetic patients should never drink its juice. Because its juice contains more sugar. If you eat apples like this, you can get more benefits.

What juice is beneficial?

Ginger juice is beneficial for diabetic patients. This juice is good for health. Similarly, milk pumpkin juice with turmeric is also very beneficial. A mixed juice of cucumber, mint and curry leaves is also considered good for health.