Diet Tips for Indians: Reduce Oil and Sugar, Say No To Protein Supplements

Considering the new scientific findings, lifestyle changes diseases and food habits, National Institute of Nutrition has released a revised Dietary Guidelines for Indians. As per the institute sugar intake of Indians should be 20-25 grams a day. They said that sugar comes from natural carbohydrates, avoid protein supplements and reduce oils. NIN gives approval to air-frying and granite coated cookware.

New Dietary Guidelines Released by NIN After 13-Year Hiatus

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released updated dietary guidelines for the first time in 13 years. The revised guidelines include key suggestions for reducing the use of cooking oil and obtaining essential fatty acids through nuts, oilseeds, and seafood. Additionally, they provide guidance on ultra-processed foods and protein powders, recommending caution with the latter.

Protein Supplements Should Be Avoided

NIN's revised guidelines recommend avoiding regular intake of protein powders, citing potential risks. These powders are typically made from eggs, dairy milk, or plant sources like soybeans, peas, and rice. The guidelines point out that protein powders often contain added sugars, non-caloric sweeteners, and artificial flavoring, which make them unsuitable for frequent consumption. NIN also warns against proteins rich in branched-chain amino acids due to their potential to increase the risk of non-communicable diseases. The guidelines state, "Consuming high levels of protein is therefore not advisable."

Research indicates that dietary protein supplementation leads to only a small increase in muscle strength and size during prolonged resistance exercise training (RET) in healthy adults. The guidelines highlight that protein intake levels above 1.6g/kg body weight/day do not contribute further to muscle gains from RET.

Addressing India's Dual Burden of Malnutrition

NIN director Dr. Hemalatha R, who chaired the committee responsible for the new guidelines, emphasized the dual burden of malnutrition in India. "A significant proportion of children suffer from impaired nutritional status. Concurrently, there is a rising prevalence of overweight and obesity, creating a dual burden of malnutrition where both under-nutrition and obesity coexist within the same communities and households," she explained. According to estimates, 56.4% of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets, indicating the critical need for revised dietary guidelines to address this growing health concern.

The guidelines also touch on the importance of reading food labels, promoting awareness and informed choices among consumers. The release of these updated guidelines represents a significant step toward addressing the complex nutritional challenges faced in India.