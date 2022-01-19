Doctors remove mobile phone swallowed by Tihar inmate

By IANS | Published: January 19, 2022 06:33 PM2022-01-19T18:33:03+5:302022-01-19T18:45:07+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 19 Doctors at Delhi's GB Pant Hospital have successfully removed a mobile phone from the ...

Doctors remove mobile phone swallowed by Tihar inmate | Doctors remove mobile phone swallowed by Tihar inmate

Doctors remove mobile phone swallowed by Tihar inmate

Next

New Delhi, Jan 19 Doctors at Delhi's GB Pant Hospital have successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a Tihar inmate who had swallowed it in a bid to hide it from the authorities during a surprise check.

Director General

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app