Doctors remove mobile phone swallowed by Tihar inmate
By IANS | Published: January 19, 2022 06:33 PM2022-01-19T18:33:03+5:302022-01-19T18:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 19 Doctors at Delhi's GB Pant Hospital have successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a Tihar inmate who had swallowed it in a bid to hide it from the authorities during a surprise check.
