On February 1, 2023, the Indian Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the 2023 Union Budget and she represented the budget for the fifth consecutive year. In the second term of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government, which began in 2020, this was the fourth budget. The list of seven goals for Budget 2023 included the financial sector, youth power, green growth, unleashing potential, infrastructure and investment, and inclusive development. The Union Budget has allocated Rs. 89,155 crores to the health sector, which is 3% more than the 2022–23 budget which was Rs. 86,200 crores.

Out of the total budget of 89,155 crores, the Department of Health and Family Welfare received 86,175 crores while the Department of Health Research received 2,980 crores. The budgetary allotment is 13% more than the updated estimates for health spending in 2022–2023 which was about Rs. 76,370 crore. Dr. Neetu Kumari Singh who is one of the significant contributors in the healthcare realm and has brought one of a kind healthcare recruitment platform, Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange further shared her views on the budget allocation to the healthcare sector in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The budget for this year has outlined the steps India must take to achieve universal health care. I appreciate the several steps announced by the Honourable Finance Minister to close the systemic inadequacies in Indian healthcare. The budget's priorities in the healthcare sector are the opening of 157 new nursing schools and the use of existing infrastructure in a few ICMR labs for research by both public and private medical institutions. The introduction of specialised multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in already-existing institutions will be crucial to ensuring the availability of competent labour for cutting-edge manufacturing and medical technology in the future. To further help medical health professionals, the whole Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange team works towards bridging the gap between them and multi-speciality hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, health tech, pharmaceutical firms, etcetera.

Well, the budget has a mission to end sickle cell anaemia by 2047, which would help a huge number of people and this is quite visionary which I completely support. The government's increased focus on research and development, innovation, and results-based financing in the direction of more effective PPP will prove to be helpful in bringing about the crucial change towards higher quality and value. Overall, the measures give a tremendous incentive to boost the Indian healthcare sector in light of the G20 leadership.

The Union Budget for 2023–24 has a strong emphasis on inclusive, accessible, and inexpensive healthcare, as well as improved research & development for healthcare breakthroughs and advancements. Indian residents' ambitions for better health would require a response from the country's healthcare system. A population that is healthy can achieve its full potential when its infrastructure is robust and its people resources are sufficient and well-trained. Owing to the same, infrastructure and skill development have been the budget's main priorities. I do not doubt that things will soon pay off in a positive way. The budget year 2023–24 will facilitate the construction of a Swasth and Ayushman Bharat by accelerating India's progress toward sustainable development goals while ensuring that no one is left behind.