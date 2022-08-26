Fire breaks out at Odisha medical college, no casualty reported

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 A fire broke out in the Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur on Friday, but no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The fire broke out inside one of the operation theatres in the plastic surgery ward on the fourth floor of the super super-specialty block of the hospital this afternoon, said fire service officer, Pradeep Patnaik.

All patients and staff were rescued safely from the premises immediately as the building was filled with smoke, he said.

Fire service personnel doused the flame within a short span of time. It is suspected that the fire erupted due to a short circuit, said Patnaik, adding that no casualty was reported.

A doctor, who was there inside the OT at that time, said that they rescued one patient, who was undergoing surgery, as the fire broke out.

