First robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 12 The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has performed the first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implantation procedure on a 59-year-old woman diabetic patient, the hospital said.

She was managed in a strategic and innovative method and after stabilisation underwent coronary angiogram which revealed triple vessel disease, a statement by the hospital read.

The patient presented with acute coronary syndrome in October 2022 with cardiogenic shock.

Head of Cardiology department, Yash Paul Sharma said the patient underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) to RCA in the same setting and rest of the PCI was planned as a stage procedure.

"The patient underwent PCI to left circumflex with robotic assistance (Cor Path GRX) with a drug-coated balloon (Sirolimus eluting balloon) and distal LAD was treated with drug coated balloon and proximal LAD was treated with a drug eluting stent.

"As per available literature this is the first case of robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon intervention. This will help in reducing the future repeat intervention in special subset of patients," he said.

