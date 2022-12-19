Former AIIMS Director Guleria joins Medanta

New Delhi, Dec 19 All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (New Deli) former Director, Dr. Randeep Guleria has joined Medanta as Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine.

He will also take over the role of Director of the Medical Education Department.

Well-recognized for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions, and sleep disorders, he has over 400 publications in reputed international and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books.

Guleria was also instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the AIIMS in 2011.

"The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always delivering the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty. Committed to strengthening our clinical and academic capabilities, we welcome Dr Guleria to the Medanta family," Medanta Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Naresh Trehan, said.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and Dr. B.C. Roy Award, Guleria is globally renowned for his vast experience and exceptional contribution in India's Covid response effort. He is also associated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation and influenza vaccination, and is part of editorial boards of several medical journals such as the JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association (India), Indian Journal of Chest Diseases, Lung India, and Chest India.

