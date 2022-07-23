Govt depts to list eligible staff for precautionary dose

New Delhi, July 23 The Ministry of Personnel has advised all government departments to make a list of the number of eligible employees and their family members to be adminstered the precautionary dose, separately for both types of vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) so as to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

The Ministry said that as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Centre has recently launched a new initiative 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' to provide free precautionary dose to all adult eligible persons who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from receiving the second dose.

The initiative would be implemented at government Covid-19 vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15 to September 30.

"As advised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' camps at the workplaces are to be organised immediately," said an office memorandum issued recently.

"All the Ministries/Departments are advised to organise 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps' at the workplaces for providing free Covid precaution doses to the eligible employees and their family members. They are further advised to direct attached and subordinate offices and organisations under their control, including PSUs to organise vaccination camps as well," the Ministry said.

