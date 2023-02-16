GRAP Stage II invoked to avoid further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Feb 16 After Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 270 on Thursday, the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management held a meeting and invoked to re-impose the Stage II of GRAP with immediate effect.

"In an effort to ameliorate the overall AQI of Delhi-NCR and steer clear of further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging 301-400) with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the CAQM said.

The Sub-Committee said that based on the dynamic model and meteorological forecast predicting the overall AQI of Delhi to reach into 'Very Poor' category in the coming days, it is considered necessary to re-impose Stage II of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR to avoid any further deterioration of air quality in the region, it added.

The Sub-Committee comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that as per the AQI forecast data, the air quality parameters are likely to dip from Friday in the region making it to move into the 'Very Poor' category in the coming days.

The agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of the NCR and the DPCC have been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage II and intensification of actions under Stage I during this period.

The Sub-Committee also appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage II of GRAP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor