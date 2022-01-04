Gujarat reports 2,265 Covid cases; 1,290 in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 A total of 2,265 fresh Covid cases took Gujarat's overall Coronavirus tally to 837,293 on Tuesday. More than half of the cases were reported from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area alone at 1,290, which is even more than entire states tally of 1,259 on Monday.

The active Covid caseload in Gujarat presently stands at 7,881.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 1,314, followed by Surat (424), Vadodara (94), Anand (70), Rajkot (57), Kutch (37), Gandhinagar (35), Kheda (34), Bharuch (26), Morbi (24), Jamnagar (23), Bhavnagar (22), Mahesana and Panchmahal (14 each), Junagadh (12), Valsad (9), Banaskantha and Sabarkantha (6 each), Aravalli (5), Mahisagar and Dwarka (4 each), Gir Somnath, Amreli and Tapi (3 each), Dahod (2), and Dangs and Surendranagar (1 each).

Two persons succumbed to the dreaded virus on Tuesday 1 each in Navsari and Bhavnagar taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 10,125.

Of the 2 Omicron cases detected on Tuesday, both were reported from Ahmedabad. The state has so far reported 154 Omicron cases, of which 96 have been discharged.

