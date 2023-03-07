Haryana aims to become country's first TB-free state: Khattar

Chandigarh, March 7 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that as part of the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India TB-free by 2025, Haryana has set a target to become the first state in the country to be TB-free ahead of the national target.

"To achieve this goal, a state task force (STF) will be formed, under which government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free," said Khattar, while holding a meeting with officials of the health department and private medical institutions here.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to integrate the data of all private clinics and nursing homes treating TB patients by establishing coordination with these institutions, so that real-time data of all patients in the state can be known and timely treatment can be ensured.

Khattar directed that mobile units be deployed in each district to detect TB patients, which would conduct door-to-door TB diagnosis tests.

The Chief Minister said that various initiatives are being focused to make Haryana TB-free. Under this, efforts are being made to timely detect patients, ensure their treatment and provide nutritious food to such patients during treatment.

Khattar also directed the officials to increase the number of Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) labs in the state.

Naresh Trehan from the Medanta Hospital, who attended the meeting virtually, said the health department is working closely with Medanta Hospital to eradicate TB.

On behalf of Medanta, six mobile vans equipped with digital X-ray and CB net machines are going to the districts to conduct health checkups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor