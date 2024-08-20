Health Ministry urges central government hospitals to boost security 

New Delhi, Aug 20 Amid the increase in violence against healthcare workers, the Health Ministry on Tuesday called on central government hospitals to boost security with measures such as installing high-resolution CCTV and proper duty rooms.

In a letter issued to heads of all the central government hospitals, Institutes, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Institute of National Importance (INIS), Raj KumKumar, Deputy Secretary at the Health Ministry urged for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

The letter follows the nationwide agitation by doctors and health workers against the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

From setting up high-resolution CCTV cameras at strategic locations such as entrances and exits, corridors, dark spots, and sensitive areas, to a control room up for quick response at the time of an emergency, the ministry suggested 12 measures to improve security.

“While accessibility is important for providing care, it can also pose security risks. Hospitals sometimes become targeted by acts of violence, including assault on staff, which can be related to disputes, dissatisfaction with medical care, or external criminal activities,” the letter said.

“Ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals is vital. Violence or harassment against staff can disrupt operations and affect the quality of care provided to patients. Patient rush increases' potential for conflicts and security breaches,” it added.

The measures asked the hospitals to make a proper display of relevant penal provisions of the State legislation to prevent violence against healthcare workers on the hospital premises.

Hospitals must also employ adequate numbers of well-trained security guards for proper monitoring, patrolling, and surveillance of the premises.

Further, all entry and exit points should be strictly monitored, with proper identification badges for staff, patients, and visitors.

The hospitals must also undertake regular mock drills to train staff and security personnel for effective responses in emergency scenarios; all hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel should be trained in recognising and responding to security threats, the letter said.

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors have been demanding a central law to curb rising acts of violence against health workers.

In the wake of recent incidents, B. Srinivas, secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) called on all medical colleges to “develop a policy for a safe workplace environment on the campus for their staff, including faculty, students and resident doctors”.

