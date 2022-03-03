India reports 6,561 new Covid cases, 142 deaths

New Delhi, March 3 India's daily Covid cases marginally declined to 6,561 fresh infections from 7,554 reported the previous day. A total of 142 new Covid related deaths were registered in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,14,388, the Union health ministry said on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have further reduced to 77,152 which constitute 0.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 14,947 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,53,620. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,82,953 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.99 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 0.74 per cent.

With the administration of over 21 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178 crore as of Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,05,41,983 sessions.

More than 15.19 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.

