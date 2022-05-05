India reports marginal rise in Covid cases

New Delhi, May 5 India reported 3,275 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a marginal uptick against 3,205 on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Also, 55 fatalities were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,975.

The active caseload also reported a rise to stand at 19,719, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,010 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,47,699 Consequently, the recovery rate is being pegged at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has been reported 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.78 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,23,430 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.93 crore.

Till date, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.63 crore, achieved via 2,34,93,473 sessions.

Over 2.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of the jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

