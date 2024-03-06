India's bio-economy grew 13-fold in the last decade: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 6 India's bio-economy has grown 13-fold in the last decade -- from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, said Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 17th Annual International Biocuration Conference (AIBC-2024) at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology in Faridabad, the Minister said that the country is now being rated among the top 12 biotechnology destinations in the world.

"India has reached nearly 6,000 bio-startups from 50 in the past 10 years," Jitendra Singh said.

"It is the best time for biotechnology, highlighting the progress of biotechnology in India," he added.

He also noted that India is now globally known for preventive healthcare.

The country has developed the first-ever DNA vaccine for Covid-19, and is now making its first ever vaccine for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which will be administered to all school-going adolescent girls to prevent them from cervical cancer.

"The world acknowledges India's progress in robust vaccine development capacity which has been proved during the Covid pandemic, and India is hailed as a global leader in preventive healthcare," Jitendra Singh said.

