Int'l Day of Yoga to be observed in K'taka on June 21

Bengaluru, May 21 The Union Ministry of Ayush has confirmed the observance of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Mysuru city, which is known as the cultural capital and major historic destination of Karnataka state on June 21.

The Ministry of Ayush has written to Chief Secretary of Karnataka P. Ravikumar regarding the matter and directed him to issue necessary directions to all the concerned to make arrangements for successful organisation of the main event of IDY-2022.

"The preparations for IDY-2022 are already underway. As the upcoming 8th IDY is falling in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' year, this Ministry plans to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. This year, the IDY will be focused on Branding India on the global stage," the letter read.

Every year, the main event of IDY observation happens in a particular city where thousands of people participate in Mass Yoga Demonstration by following Common Yoga Protocol. The main event of IDY observation is led by the Prime Minister himself. The main event of this IYD observation will be held in Mysuru, Karnataka.

As a countdown programme, 75th countdown day and 50th countdown day were observed at the Red Fort, Delhi, and Sivadol, Assam. Ministry is also in process of 25th countdown day at Hyderabad, Telangana on May 27.

The Ministry of Ayush has invited various stakeholders, including prominent sports celebrities, foreign diplomats, and Yoga gurus to these countdown programmes," the letter says.

Meanwhile, young BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary constituency Pratap Simha has shared the details on his Twitter handle on Saturday. "Beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji, welcome to Namma (our) Mysuru! Honored!! Thank you so much Sir," he said.

IYD, at the initiative of PM Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historical decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The ministry of Ayush is the nodal ministry for observation and is focused on a Mass Yoga demonstration based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

