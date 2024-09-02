Is Your Phone Under Your Pillow at Night? Here’s What You Need to Know About Potential Health Problems

Mobile phones, once considered luxuries, have become indispensable parts of modern life. However, the excessive use of these devices, particularly during sleep, poses serious health risks.

Radiation emitted from mobile phones has been linked to erectile dysfunction, sleep disturbances, and hormonal imbalances. According to the World Health Organization, this radiation can have a significant impact on the brain, increasing the risk of cancer.

Many people experience headaches, muscle aches, and irritability due to excessive mobile phone use. The blue light emitted by these devices can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to various health problems.

Read Also | Patients with existing lung problems are more susceptible to lung cancer, warns study

To mitigate these risks, experts recommend keeping phones away from beds while sleeping. Additionally, designating specific areas in the home as phone-free zones, such as dining tables and bedrooms, can help reduce overall phone usage.

Practicing a digital detox, where individuals abstain from using electronic devices for a day, can also be beneficial. This allows for better quality time with family and friends and can help break the habit of excessive phone use, especially among children.

Read Also | Study shows kidney drug can boost treatment outcomes for heart attack patients