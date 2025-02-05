Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre Transformed 82,000 Lives with a 90% Success Rate

According National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India 2019, 14.6%(16 crore persons) percent of the population between 10 and 75 years are current alcohol users, out of which 5.2 percent are dependent on alcohol. Around 2.8% of the population (around 3.1 crore people) use opioids, and 0.55% (around 60 lakh people) require assistance dealing with problems related to opioid use. Addiction and mental health issues in India are on the rise, with stigma and misinformation preventing many from seeking help. Despite growing awareness, rehabilitation services remain largely underserved in the country. Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is relieving the stress by providing affordable, accessible, and research-backed rehabilitation programs to fill this space.

Addressing the Growing Need for Rehabilitation in India

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is at the forefront of this change in India. With a 90% success rate in rehabilitation and mental health recovery, they have successfully treated more than 82,000 people to date.

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre’s customized treatment plans for alcohol or drug use/misuse, psychiatric disorders, and post-rehabilitation care in 15+ T1/ T2 cities pan India.The center's well-defined, holistic, and evidence-based approach has assisted thousands out of substance dependence, alcohol, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and other psychological disorders.

"Addiction is neither a personal flaw nor a disease, but rather a medical condition raised due to neglecting early intervention. With the right support, recovery is not only possible but sustainable," says Dr. Amar Shinde, Founder of Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre.

A Scientific and Holistic Approach to Recovery

At Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, rehabilitation is about far more than just detoxification; it is a holistic approach that integrates medical treatment, psychological therapy, and lasting lifestyle changes. This facility has medical specialists, licensed therapists, and trained caregivers all in one place, providing a combined approach to recovery.

The center has:

24/7 medical supervision for support by professional personnel/mental health workers

Safe detox programs for withdrawal from substance dependence under close supervision

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Individual Counseling, where therapy explores personal thought processes and deep-seated emotional and psychological issues

Family therapy and aftercare support involve the families of the rehab center's patients in the recovery process.

Step-by-Step Recovery Process at Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre-

Assessment and Diagnostic

Initial evaluation by medical and psychological professionals to identify issues and triggers.

Customized Treatment Plan

Creation of a personalized treatment plan, including therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes.

Therapy and Treatment

Engagement in individual and group therapy, along with medical treatment, to address mental and physical health.

Improvement in 10 to 15 Days

Visible progress in mood, behavior, and stabilization within the first 10-15 days.

Treatment Recovery Progress

Focus: Continued therapy and progress monitoring for sustained recovery.

Calendar-Based Plan:

Week 1-2: Initial therapy sessions, assessment, medication initiation, and symptom tracking.

Week 3-4: Build coping strategies through individual and group therapy, daily check-ins, and support.

Week 5-6: Refine relapse prevention strategies, develop long-term emotional regulation skills.

Alumni Plan

Ongoing support through follow-ups, support groups, and relapse prevention to ensure lasting recovery.

Stories of Transformation: From Addiction to Recovery

Every person in the statistics allows us to picture a person's journey in fighting and building resilience.

Raj, a 28-year-old IT professional, has been addicted to alcohol. Social drinking turned into an addiction for him in a short span of two years. This lead to job loss and a breakdown in his familial relationships. “I was deluding myself that I was in control. But one day, I woke up and realized that alcohol had taken over my life,” he recalls.

Raj was a patient at the Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, where he underwent a customized de-addiction strategy involving detox, therapy, and behavioral counseling. Today, sober for three years, he is joining the workforce and reconnecting with his family.

For Pooja, the fight was somewhat different. After losing a close one, she had to face debilitating depression and relentless anxiety, feeling as if she was constantly on the verge of a panic attack. It got compounded by sleepless nights and heartaches. “People kept telling me to stay strong, but I felt like I was drowning,” she shares.

She approached Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre for therapy and medications plus emotional support. “It was the best decision I've ever made to seek professional help. Today, I wake up looking forward to the day,” she added.

These success stories show how strongly early intervention and a structured rehabilitation program can positively impact and transform someone's life.

Life at Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre

In Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, a normal day is planned in conjunction with the therapy of the mind, spirit, and body.

Mornings generally begin with meditative practices and yoga and a nourishing breakfast that sets a psychosomatic equilibrium.

Individual and group therapy sessions help the patients process their feelings and traumas.

Listening to music, engaging in arts and crafts, and taking nature walks create a positive and engaging environment.

The evening sessions on self-care, journaling, and mindfulness exercises aimed at building sustainable mental resiliency.

Why Jagruti Boasts a 90% Success Rate

"Jagruti boasts a 90% success rate due to its specialized medical treatment and a dedicated team of experienced doctors, ensuring personalized care and comprehensive support for every patient."

The experts at the center say that high success speaks to and springs from three core principles: personalized treatment plans, family involvement in recovery, and ongoing support & aftercare.

"Recovery does not stop when a patient leaves our premises. It is a continued process, and we are committed to walking alongside them," says Dr. Shinde. "The goal is not just recovery but empowerment. We teach people the skills to successfully reintegrate with society," he further added.

A Call for Awareness and Action

Increased incidence of mental health and addiction concerns across India has necessitated calls from experts for increased awareness, better policies, and access to treatment facilities. The Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is at present leading this movement. They are advocating for a society that will look at addiction and mental health with compassion and urgency.

"Families should understand that asking for help is not a mark of weakness but a sign of strength. Rehabilitation helps people get their lives back and does not punish them for their problems," says Dr. Shinde.

