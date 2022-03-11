Kerala logs 1,175 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11 Kerala on Friday logged 1,175 new Covid cases while the test positivity rate stood at 4.34 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While 1,612 recoveries were recorded, there were 10,511 active cases in the state of which 9.1 per cent were admitted in various hospitals.

There were two Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 66,762.

