Lumpy skin disease: Gurugram administration bans transport of cattle

Gurugram, Aug 21 In view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in some districts of Haryana, the Gurugram district administration has issued orders under Section 144, imposing a ban on inter-district and intra-district movement of cattle within the jurisdiction of Gurugram.

According to the order, an outbreak of LSD among cattle has been reported in several districts of Haryana and neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan. Directions under section 144 CrPC are necessary to prevent, control and contain the spread of disease among the animals.

LSD is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge etc.

The administration has also banned the inter-state and intra-state movement of animals within the jurisdiction of the district Gurugram, which also includes a ban on organising animal fairs and exhibitions/displays of animals in Gurugram.

"To check the spread of the LSD disease, infected animals are to be isolated from healthy stock. Also, carcasses of animals are not to be disposed of in the open and skinning of carcasses is also prohibited. Animal carcasses are to be disposed of under the supervision of officials of Animal Husbandry department as per protocol," read the order.

The orders further said the police will check the movement of animals/cattle in Gurugram by the deployment of adequate force at the police checkpoints at inter-state and inter-district borders as well as within the district. The movement of all trucks/tractor trolleys/other vehicles carrying animals/cattle in/out/within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect.

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor