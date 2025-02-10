Mahakumbh 2025: Over 7 Lakh pilgrims provided with Ayush, allopathic medicines

New Delhi, Feb 10 With comprehensive healthcare facilities, more than seven lakh pilgrims have been provided with Ayush, allopathic medicines at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, said the Ayush Ministry on Monday.

The healthcare services are being provided by specialists from Canada, Germany, Russia, along with doctors from AIIMS Delhi and IMS BHU.

"More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims have been treated at 23 allopathic hospitals, and over 3.71 lakh pilgrims have undergone pathology tests," said Dr. Gaurav Dubey, the nodal medical officer of the Kumbh Mela.

In addition, the mega event also saw "more than 3,800 minor surgeries and 12 major surgeries", Dubey said.

Notably, over 2.18 lakh pilgrims have benefited from Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy treatments at Mahakumbh 2025.

The Ministry informed that about 20 AYUSH hospitals (10 Ayurveda and 10 Homeopathy) are operating 24/7 in the Kumbh Mela area.

These hospitals are treating patients "with traditional methods like Panchakarma, herbal-based treatments, yoga therapy, and naturopathy".

The Ayush ministry is also distributing, yoga kits, calendars, medicinal plants, and health awareness materials to help pilgrims adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Further, special ayurvedic ‘swarnaprashan’ medicine is also being provided for children aged 1 to 12 years.

"The special Ayurvedic ‘Swarnaprashan’ medicine is being administered, distributed during the Pushya Nakshatra. This medicine is proving beneficial in enhancing children’s concentration, intelligence, immunity, and physical development," the Ministry said.

With the combined arrangement of Allopathy and Ayush medicine the Mahakumbh 2025 will not only "be a centre for spiritual experiences but also an exemplary event in terms of health and well-being".

The health services being offered to pilgrims are being appreciated both nationally and internationally, giving global recognition to the Indian medical system.

The mega event will continue till February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor