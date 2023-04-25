Malaria control & elimination possible for India, challenges remain: Experts

By Rachel V Thomas

New Delhi, April 25 India's vision to be malaria-free by 2027 and to eliminate the disease by 2030 is absolutely possible, but some challenges remain, said experts here on World Malaria Day on Tuesday.



The country has made tremendous progress in its malaria elimination journey observing a reduction of nearly 66 per cent in its official malaria burden between 2018 and 2022.

In 2021, India accounted for 79 per cent of all malaria cases of the Southeast Asia region, according to the World Malaria Report 2022, released by the World Health Organization



