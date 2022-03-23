Malaysia reports 21,483 new Covid-19 infections, 73 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur, March 23 Malaysia reported 21,483 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours bringing the national total to 4,032,435, according to the health ministry.

There are 394 new imported cases, with 21,089 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Further 73 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,535, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 32,561 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,745,229.

There are 252,671 active cases, 339 are being held in intensive care and 209 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered total 28,377 vaccine doses on Tuesday alone and 84 per cent of the population received at least one dose, 79 per cent are fully vaccinated and 47.6 per cent have received boosters.

