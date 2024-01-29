Diet plays a key role in thyroid health. Over the years the cases of hypothyroidism have increased exponentially and the main cause is deficiency in iodine as iodine is not freely available in diet and the only source is from taking iodised salt. Once detected with thyroid problem lifestyle changes help in controlling the disease. Let us have a look at some of the foods can needs to add and avoid if diagnosed with thyroid issues.

Managing Hyperthyroidism with Diet: Foods to Help Control Symptoms

Foods to include :

Non-starchy vegetables: greens, artichokes, zucchini, asparagus, carrots, peppers, spinach, or mushrooms

Fruits: berries, apples, peaches, pears, grapes, citrus fruits, pineapple, or bananas

Starchy vegetables: sweet potatoes, potatoes, peas, or butternut squash

Fish, eggs, meat, and poultry: fish and shellfish, eggs, turkey, or chicken

Healthy fats: olive oil, avocados, avocado oil, coconut oil, unsweetened coconut, or full fat yogurt

Gluten-free grains: brown rice, rolled oats, quinoa, or brown rice pasta

Seeds, nuts, and nut butters: almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, pumpkin seeds, or natural peanut butter

Beans and lentils: chickpeas, kidney beans, or lentils

Dairy and nondairy substitutes: coconut milk, cashew milk, coconut yogurt, almond milk, unsweetened yogurt, or cheese

Spices, herbs, and condiments: spices like paprika, saffron, or turmeric, fresh or dried herbs like basil or rosemary, and condiments salsa or mustard.

Beverages: water, unsweetened tea, coffee, or sparkling water.

Foods to avoid:

Soy and Soy Products: Soy contains compounds called goitrogens that can interfere with thyroid function. Limit consumption of soybeans, tofu, soy milk, and soy-based processed foods.

Cruciferous Vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage contain goitrogens as well. Cooking these vegetables can help reduce their goitrogenic effects.

Gluten: Some people with thyroid disorders may have sensitivities to gluten, which could exacerbate inflammation and thyroid issues.

Processed Foods: Highly processed foods often contain unhealthy fats, sugars, and additives that may negatively impact thyroid health and overall well-being.

Sugary Snacks and Beverages: Excess sugar intake can lead to inflammation and metabolic imbalances, potentially affecting thyroid function.

Fried Foods: High in unhealthy fats, fried foods can contribute to inflammation and disrupt hormone balance, including thyroid hormones.

Excessive Iodine: While iodine is essential for thyroid function, too much iodine from supplements or iodine-rich foods like seaweed can potentially lead to thyroid dysfunction.

Caffeine: Large amounts of caffeine can interfere with thyroid hormone absorption and potentially exacerbate thyroid issues.

Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt thyroid hormone synthesis and conversion, affecting thyroid function.

Processed Meats: Processed meats often contain preservatives and additives that can contribute to inflammation and may negatively impact thyroid health.

Fast Food: High in unhealthy fats, sodium, and sugars, fast food can contribute to inflammation and metabolic imbalances.

Artificial Sweeteners: Some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners might interfere with thyroid function, so it's best to use them sparingly.

Remember, individual responses to these foods can vary, and some people may tolerate them better than others.

Inputs shared by - Ms. Bhavisha Khuman-Nutritionist & Dietician- Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai

