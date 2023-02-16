Mandaviya hails eSanjeevani milestone of providing telemedicine services to over 10 cr patients

New Delhi, Feb 16 After the national telemedicine platform - eSanjeevani- registered another landmark by providing teleconsultation services to 10 crore beneficiaries on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that eSanjeevani is a revolution in the health sector of the country.

Appreciating the healthcare services being provided through the digital platform of tele-consultation, Mandaviya noted that 100.11 million patients were served at 115,234 health and wellness centres through 15,731 hubs and 1,152 online OPDs populated with 229,057 medical specialists and super-specialists trained in telemedicine.

Mandaviya said eSanjeevani has been augmented further to support over 1 million consultations a day, and so far, the platform has peaked to serve 5,10,702 patients in a day.

"eSanjeevani - the national telemedicine service of India - is the world's largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare. It is a blessing, especially for the people in the rural areas where it was hard to access healthcare. It has since found much wider application across the health spectrum and has transformed primary healthcare services in our country. It can be safely assumed that through ICT, eSanjeevani has democratised healthcare," said Mandaviya.

"It is reassuring to note that over 57 per cent of the beneficiaries of eSanjeevani are women and around 12 per cent are senior citizens," he added.

The top 10 states in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (31701735), Tamil Nadu (12374281), West Bengal (12311019), Karnataka (11293228), Uttar Pradesh (5498907), Maharashtra (4780259), Telangana (4591028), Madhya Pradesh (4015879), Bihar (3220415) and Gujarat (2988201).

