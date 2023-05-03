Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Johannesburg, May 3 Confirmed cases of measles are increasing in South Africa and have now reached 970 since ...

Johannesburg, May 3 Confirmed cases of measles are increasing in South Africa and have now reached 970 since its outbreak in October 2022, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said.

The NICD said 43 per cent of those infected are aged five to nine years, 24 per cent are from one to four years, and 20 per cent are aged 10 to 14 years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The measles outbreak has been declared in all the provinces in South Africa except for the Eastern Cape, according to the institute.

