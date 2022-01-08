MP logs 1,572 new Covid cases, active tally crosss 5K

Bhopal, Jan 8 Madhya Pradesh reported 1,572 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, out of which, 618 were registered in Indore and 347 in Bhopal, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday.

Covid infections have reached to 26 out of 52 districts of the state, of which, Indore and the capital city have been reporting the maximum number of cases. Other districts where daily cases were reported above 50 are - Gwalior (111), Jabalpur (96), Ujjain (65), Vidisha (39), Sagar (36) and Ratlam (24), while the daily cases in other districts remained below 20.

With this, the total active cases in the state have crossed 5,000 (5038), while 166 Covid infected people were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate that has been below 1 per cent till last couple of days, was reported at 2.1 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 74,088 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There was no Covid related death in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, whereas a total 10,536 people have lost lives since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

During a review meeting on Covid pandemic on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed district administrations to monitor the situation at block and village level and prepare a report. As per the official statement, Chouhan will hold a meeting with district collectors on Monday to take stock of Covid situation and preparation.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh High Court taking a suo-motu cognizance sought a report from the state government on its preparations to fight the third wave of the Covid pandemic in the state. The bench headed by Chief Justice R.V. Malimath has asked the state government to submit its report next week.

