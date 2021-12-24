Myanmar reports 276 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

Yangon, Dec 24 Myanmar has reported 276 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 529,114 on Thursday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

With seven new deaths, the death toll has increased to 19,242 on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.

The number of recoveries has reached 506,514 and over 5.95 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor