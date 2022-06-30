Myanmar's Covid-19 tally reaches 6.13L cases

Yangon, June 30 Myanmar confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,583, the country's Health Ministry said.

The Ministry on Wednesday said that the toll from Covid-19 in the country stood at 19,434 on Wednesday as no new deaths were reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three more patients have recovered from the viral disease.

