Myanmar's Covid-19 tally reaches 6.13L cases
By IANS | Published: June 30, 2022 01:48 AM 2022-06-30T01:48:02+5:30 2022-06-30T02:45:07+5:30
Yangon, June 30 Myanmar confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,583, the country's Health Ministry said.
The Ministry on Wednesday said that the toll from Covid-19 in the country stood at 19,434 on Wednesday as no new deaths were reported, Xinhua news agency reported.
Three more patients have recovered from the viral disease.
